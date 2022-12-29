UGC NET 2023: Exam Dates Out & Application Process Ends On Jan 17; Here's How To Apply

The University Grants Commission Chairman, M. Jagadesh Kumar, has announced the dates of the UGC National Entrance Test (NET). According to the latest announcement, UGC-NET December 2022 will be conducted for "Junior Research Fellowship" and eligibility for "Assistant Professor" in 83 subjects. The examination will be held in computer-based test mode. Candidates will be able to submit the online application form between December 29, 2022 and January 17, 2023, up to 5:00 p.m. The UGC Chairman further noted that the examination will begin on February 23, 2023, and continue until March 10, 2023.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC-NET in computer-based test (CBT) mode in December 2022 for "Junior Research Fellowship" and eligibility for "Assistant Professor" in 83 subjects," tweeted the UGC Chairman. "NTA has been entrusted by UGC with conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for "Assistant Professor," "JRF," and "Associate Professor" in Indian universities and colleges," he added.

UGC NET Exams 2023: Here's how to complete the application process

Step 1: In order to fill out the application, candidates are required to visit the website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the 'Application Form for UGC NET Dec 2022 Cycle' link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the 'New Registration' button.

Step 4: Now, enter the required details and complete the registration.

Step 6: Fill out the complete application form.

Step 7: Pay the application fee for the UGC NET exam.

Step 8: Review and download the application form for the UGC NET exam for future use.

Eligibility criteria for candidates

Age Limit

There is no age limit to appear for the UGC NET exam but the candidates must be less than equal to 31 years from the release of the application form date for being eligible for JRF (Junior Research Fellowship).

Educational Qualification