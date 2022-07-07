UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Released, Here's How To Download

National Testing Agency (NTA) has on Thursday released the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NET) merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022 can download their hall tickets online from nta.ac.in or ugc-net.nta.nic.in. Currently, NTA has released the admit card for the papers which will be held on July 9.

NTA will conduct UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles) on July 9, 11, 12 and August 12, 13, 14, 2022 in CBT Mode. Date sheets for the test has already been published. The admit cards for the papers scheduled on other dates will be released in the due course of time.

"Candidates can download their respective Admit Cards for concerned subject(s) from website using their Application Number and Date of Birth. In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or any major discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number: 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at:

ugcnet@nta.ac.in," the official notice reads.

The notice further add, "Admit Cards for the examination to be held on 11 and 12 July 2022 for concerned subject(s)

are being released soon on the NTA Website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ . The city intimation

slip and admit card for the examination to be held on subsequent dates for concerned subject(s) shall be released in due course."

How to download UGC NET admit Card 2022

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link given to download UGC NET hall ticket

A login Page will appear on screen

Key in the required login credentials and submit

Your UGC NET admit card 2022 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its printout.

About UGC NET

UGC NET is conducted for 81 test papers to award Junior Research Fellowship and/or eligibility to become Assistant Professor. Every year, NTA conducts UGC NET twice. Due to COVID -19 pandemic, the exams were cancelled in December 2021. Thus, NTA has merged the December cycle exam with June 2022 cycle. The exams will be held jointly in computer based test mode. This year, over 12 lakh candidates have applied for UGC NET merged cycles. The exam will be held across 213 cities in India at 489 centres.