UGC NET Admit Cards For Phase 2 Exams Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

UGC NET June 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for UGC NET June 2023 exams for phases 2. Candidates whose exams are falling under phase 2 of UGC-NET June 2023 can download their hall tickets online. This can be downloaded from the official website of UGC NET- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET June 2023

NTA has already released the subject-wise schedule of exams for phases 1 and 2. Exams for 19 subjects are being held in phase 1 from June 13 to 17. In phase 2, exams for 35 subjects will be held in phase 2 from June 19 to 21. The schedule for the remaining subjects will be out in due course of time. UGC NET exam will be conducted for a total of 84 subjects from June 13 to 22.

Direct link to download UGC NET admit card for phase 2 exam

Click here for UGC NET Phase 1 exam schedule

Click here for UGC NET Phase 2 exam schedule

Candidates can download their admit card by logging in to the official website using their application number and date of birth along with the undertaking and going through the instructions contained therein. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET June 2023 Phase – II, he/she can contact at 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.