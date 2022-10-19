UGC NET Answer Key 2022 For Phase 1, 2, 3 Exams Declared, Here's How To Check

UGC NET Answer key 2022: The UGC NET 2022 answer key for phase 1, 2, and 3 exams have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Along with the answer key, NTA has also released question papers and candidates' recorded responses on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must take note that the answer key released by NTA is provisional, and candidates are allowed to raise objections against it.

UGC NET Answer key 2022: Application Fees

To challenge the UGC NET provisional answer key, a candidate needs to pay 200 per question as a non-refundable fee. The window is available up to October 20.

Official Notice

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied to all the candidates' responses accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final. "No challenge will be accepted after October 20, 2022 (up to 05:00 P.M.)," read the official notice.

UGC NET Answer Key 2022: Here's how to check answer key

Step 1: Visit the NTA UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link that reads "Display of question paper and answer the key challenge" on the "Candidates activities" section on the home page.

Step 3: Next, select any one log-in option.

Step 4: Enter the UGC NET login credentials, application number, and date of birth or password.

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 6: The NTA UGC NET 2022 answer keys and question paper will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Now, click on the "View answer key and challenge" button.

Step 8: Submit the necessary details and pay the required fee.

Step 9: Download and print a copy for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative