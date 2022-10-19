UGC NET Answer Key 2022 For Phase 1, 2, 3 Exams Declared, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
UGC NET Answer key 2022: The UGC NET 2022 answer key for phase 1, 2, and 3 exams have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Along with the answer key, NTA has also released question papers and candidates' recorded responses on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must take note that the answer key released by NTA is provisional, and candidates are allowed to raise objections against it.
"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied to all the candidates' responses accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final. "No challenge will be accepted after October 20, 2022 (up to 05:00 P.M.)," read the official notice.