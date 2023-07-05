UGC NET Answer Key 2023 To Be Released Today, Confirms UGC Official

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC-NET June 2023 provisional answer key today evening. Tejas P. Joshi, Joint Secretary (On deputation) of UGC informed that the UGC NET answer key will be uploaded on July 5 and the objection-raising window will be open on July 6 and 7.

"The UGC-NET June 2023 answer key will be made live by NTA this evening, and the answer key challenge will take place on the 6th and 7th of July 2023," Joshi tweeted. UGC Chief, Jagdesh Kumar earlier announced the date for releasing the UGC NET answer key and said that the results will be out in the second week of August.

"UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August," he tweeted.

Earlier, UGC Joint Secretary (On deputation), Tejas Joshi shared that the UGC NET June 2023 answer key will be out in the first week of July. Once released, candidates will be able to download them from the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET exam was conducted for a total of 84 subjects from June 13 to 22. The exam was held in two phases. This year, a total of 6.39 lakh candidates registered for the exam out of which 4.63 lakh appeared making the attendance percentage to 72.5%.

NTA will give time to candidates to raise objections against any error in the key. Considering the valid objections, NTA will release a revised answer key based on which the results will be prepared.

How to download UGC NET answer key 2023