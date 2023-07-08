UGC NET Answer Key Challenge Window Closing Today, Here's How To Raise Objection Online

Today is the last day to raise objections to UGC NET June 2023 provisional answer key. National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC-NET June 2023 provisional answer key on July 6. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET 2023 can download their response sheet, question paper and provisional answer key online by visiting the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The objection-raising window will close at 8 pm today. Candidates will have to raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. The window for payment will close at 11:50 pm.

Direct link to check UGC NET June 2023 answer key

How to raise objections

Visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the Answer Key Challenge window

Log in using your credentials

Open your question paper and response by clicking on the relevant link

Click on the answer key link

Choose the option ID of the question you want to challenge

Pay the fee and submit.

Direct link to raise objection and download answer key.

NTA will consider the valid objections and release a revised answer key based on which the result will be prepared. As per UGC chairman, Jagdesh Kumar's announcement, the UGC NET results will be released in the second week of August.

UGC NET exam was conducted for a total of 84 subjects from June 13 to 22. The exam was held in two phases. This year, a total of 6.39 lakh candidates registered for the exam out of which 4.63 lakh appeared making the attendance percentage to 72.5%. How to download UGC NET answer key 2023