UGC NET Answer Key For June 2023 Exam Releasing This Week: Official

National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon going to release the UGC-NET June 2023 provisional answer key. Candidates who appeared for the UGC - National Eligibility Test must note that the provisional answer key is expected to be released this week. UGC Joint Secretary (On deputation), Tejas Joshi has shared the update regarding the answer key release date. He said that the UGC NET June 2023 answer key will be out in the first week of July.

Once released, candidates will be able to download them from the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET exam was conducted for a total of 84 subjects from June 13 to 22. The exam was held in two phases. This year, a total of 6.39 lakh candidates registered for the exam out of which 4.63 lakh appeared making the attendance percentage to 72.5%.

NTA will give time to candidates to raise objections against any error in the key. Considering the valid objections, NTA will release a revised answer key based on which the results will be prepared.

How to download UGC NET answer key 2023