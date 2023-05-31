UGC NET Applicants Face Technical Glitches In Applying, NTA Likely To Extend Deadline

Quick links:
National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration deadline for UGC-NET June 2023 cycle today at 5 pm. However,U. As the deadline is near, many candidates who tried registering for UGC-NET on May 29, and 30 were unable to apply as the website showed the "Application submission is over" message.
Candidates complained about the technical glitches to the NTA on their Twitter handles. "Last date to fill UGC NET June Application form is mentioned as 31st May 2023(31/05/2023) but the applications are closed on 30th May 2023(30/052023) only,
I am not able to complete the application form," an applicant tweeted. Check the tweets of candidates here.
While I was applying for UGC- NET there is an error showed like this ! @ugc_india @mamidala90 @DG_NTA #ugcnet #netexam pic.twitter.com/uhTPkALnp7— Safal Rasheed (@itz_me_safal) May 30, 2023
@ugc_india Last date to fill UGC NET June Application form is mentioned as 31st May 2023(31/05/2023) but the applications are closed on 30th May 2023(30/052023) only.— Ashutosh Verma (@oye_ashu_) May 30, 2023
I am not able to complete the application form. @DG_NTA@mamidala90#UGCNET pic.twitter.com/TslpK3GLqU
@DG_NTA@RahulRaj_1@tpjoshi— My Lovely India (@MyLovelyIndia5) May 30, 2023
UGC NET Registration Ki Last Date 31st May & Payment Ki 1st June Hai But NTA Ne Aaj Hi Website Per Registration & Payment Band Kar Diya Hai
Ayse To Hazaron Candidates Reh Jaenge 😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/nSk8Ngp72t
As per the guidelines, the last to apply for #UGCNET is by 31st May, 5PM.But, the registration link is disabled on 30th May only. Kindly look into & clarify ASAP.@DG_NTA @ugc_india @mamidala90 @EduMinOfIndia @Ursshivamsingh pic.twitter.com/zjNK1rn2Hg— Aman Jaiswal🇮🇳 (@amanmedia_) May 30, 2023
There in no link for new registration for UGC NET.— Sakshi Tamrakar (@S1Tamrakar) May 30, 2023
Tomorrow is the last day.#UGCNET #nolinktoregister pic.twitter.com/mmKbDxuBSt
UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar or NTA has not yet taken any action to resolve the candidates' queries. It is expected that NTA will extend the registration deadline for UGC- NET. However, there is no official confirmation as of now.
