UGC NET Applicants Face Technical Glitches In Applying, NTA Likely To Extend Deadline

UGC NET registration window is closing today. Many candidates have complained that they are facing difficulties in applying for the exam.

Nandini Verma
National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration deadline for UGC-NET June 2023 cycle today at 5 pm. However,U. As the deadline is near, many candidates who tried registering for UGC-NET on May 29, and 30 were unable to apply as the website showed the "Application submission is over" message. 

Candidates face technical glitches on UGC NET websites

Candidates complained about the technical glitches to the NTA on their Twitter handles. "Last date to fill UGC NET June Application form is mentioned as 31st May 2023(31/05/2023) but the applications are closed on 30th May 2023(30/052023) only,
I am not able to complete the application form," an applicant tweeted. Check the tweets of candidates here. 

 

 

 

 

UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar or NTA has not yet taken any action to resolve the candidates' queries. It is expected that NTA will extend the registration deadline for UGC- NET. However, there is no official confirmation as of now. 

