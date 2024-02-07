English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

UGC NET Cut Off 2023: Subject-wise Cut Off marks for December 2023 session

UGC NET Cut Off 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the UGC NET Cut Off 2023 (December session) in PDF format alongside the UGC NET result

Nandini Verma
UGC NET Cut Off December 2023
UGC NET Cut Off December 2023 | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UGC NET Cut Off 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the UGC NET Cut Off 2023 (December session) in PDF format alongside the UGC NET December Result 2023-24 on January 17, 2024. Conducted by the NTA, this esteemed examination determines candidates' eligibility for assistant professorships and junior research fellowships. The cut-off marks will be determined based on the examination's difficulty level, the number of candidates appearing, and other relevant parameters.

To qualify for the UGC NET Exam, candidates must attain the minimum qualifying marks. For the general category, the minimum qualifying percentage is set at 40%, while for the reserved category, it is 35%. Detailed category-wise and subject-wise cut-off marks can be checked on the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The cut-off details will be updated here as well.

Advertisement

UGC NET Cut Off 2023

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET Cut Off 2023 categorized by subject and type, concurrently with the UGC NET Result 2023 on January 17, 2024, on its official website. Two distinct cutoff lists will be provided, including cut-off percentiles and cut-off marks for 'Assistant Professor Only' and 'Assistant Professor & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)'. Once the official UGC NET 2024 Cut Off Marks are published by the authorities, they will also be accessible through the official website.

Advertisement

UGC NET Result 2023-24 LIVE Updates

UGC NET 2023 Minimum Qualifying Percentage

The minimum qualifying mark for the UGC NET Examination is 40% in both papers I & II for the general category. Candidates achieving or surpassing these qualifying marks will be deemed qualified for the exam. Category-wise UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks can be found in the table below.

UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Percentage

Advertisement
CategoryPaper- IPaper- II
General40%40%
OBC – NCL/PWD/ST/SC35%35%

UGC NET Cut Off Previous Year

Candidates preparing for the upcoming UGC NET Exam should be familiar with the previously released UGC NET cut-off marks. A detailed look at the UGC NET Cut Off for 2023 (June Cycle) is available below. Additionally, candidates are advised to await the release of the UGC NET Cut Off 2023.

Advertisement

UGC NET Cut Off 2023 (June Cycle)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released two separate cut-off marks for 'Assistant Professor Only' and 'Assistant Professor & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)'. Explore the provided link for detailed information on UGC NET Cut Off 2023 for the June Cycle.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Telugu-Tamil Inscription on 17th Century Lamppost Reveals Historic Facts

    India News24 minutes ago

  2. Russia to Buy Bananas From India | All You Need to Know About The Deal

    India News24 minutes ago

  3. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  4. How did Rishabh Pant has better Test ranking than Rohit Sharma?

    Sports 31 minutes ago

  5. Fighter Makers Say It Was A 'No Brainer' Picking Hrithik Roshan

    Entertainment35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement