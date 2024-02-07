Advertisement

UGC NET Cut Off 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the UGC NET Cut Off 2023 (December session) in PDF format alongside the UGC NET December Result 2023-24 on January 17, 2024. Conducted by the NTA, this esteemed examination determines candidates' eligibility for assistant professorships and junior research fellowships. The cut-off marks will be determined based on the examination's difficulty level, the number of candidates appearing, and other relevant parameters.

To qualify for the UGC NET Exam, candidates must attain the minimum qualifying marks. For the general category, the minimum qualifying percentage is set at 40%, while for the reserved category, it is 35%. Detailed category-wise and subject-wise cut-off marks can be checked on the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The cut-off details will be updated here as well.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET Cut Off 2023 categorized by subject and type, concurrently with the UGC NET Result 2023 on January 17, 2024, on its official website. Two distinct cutoff lists will be provided, including cut-off percentiles and cut-off marks for 'Assistant Professor Only' and 'Assistant Professor & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)'. Once the official UGC NET 2024 Cut Off Marks are published by the authorities, they will also be accessible through the official website.

UGC NET 2023 Minimum Qualifying Percentage

The minimum qualifying mark for the UGC NET Examination is 40% in both papers I & II for the general category. Candidates achieving or surpassing these qualifying marks will be deemed qualified for the exam. Category-wise UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks can be found in the table below.

Category Paper- I Paper- II General 40% 40% OBC – NCL/PWD/ST/SC 35% 35%

UGC NET Cut Off Previous Year

Candidates preparing for the upcoming UGC NET Exam should be familiar with the previously released UGC NET cut-off marks. A detailed look at the UGC NET Cut Off for 2023 (June Cycle) is available below. Additionally, candidates are advised to await the release of the UGC NET Cut Off 2023.

UGC NET Cut Off 2023 (June Cycle)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released two separate cut-off marks for 'Assistant Professor Only' and 'Assistant Professor & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)'. Explore the provided link for detailed information on UGC NET Cut Off 2023 for the June Cycle.