UGC NET December 2022 Phase 5 Advance Exam City Intimation Slip Released, Check Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the advanced intimation for allotment of examination city for UGC NET December 2022. Candidates whose exams are falling under phase 5 of UGC-NET December 2022 can download their exam city intimation slip online. This can be downloaded from the official website of UGC NET- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December 2022 phase 5

NTA has already conducted phases 1,2 and 3 of UGC NET December 2022 for 70 subjects. Earlier on March 6, NTA issued the advanced intimation slip for phase 4 of the exam which is scheduled to be held on March 11 and 12. As per the official notice, NTA will conduct the fifth phase of the exam between March 13 and 15.

Candidates can download their advanced exam city intimation slip by logging in to the official website using their application number and date of birth. It must be noted that this is not the admit card. The slip is advance information for the city in which their exam centre has been allotted. UGC NET Phase 5 admit card will be issued in due course of time.

Click here to download UGC NET advance intimation slip

"In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET December 2022- Phase V, he/she can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in//), for the latest update," the official notice reads.