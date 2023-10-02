UGC NET December 2023 Notification, Registration Link, Key Dates, Full Details Here

UGC NET December 2023 Notification: National Testing Agency has begun the registrations for UGC NET December 2023 cycle. Candidates who wish to register for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2023 will be able to register till October 28 up to 5 pm. UGC Chairman had earlier announced the UGC NET December 2023 cycle of exams will be held December 6 and 22, 2023. Candidates can apply online at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/.

UGC NET exam pattern

The UGC NET December 2023 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in multiple shifts. The exam will consist of two papers. Both papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The exam will be for 300 marks. The duration of the exam will be three hours.

Paper 1- Teaching and Research Aptitude - 100 marks

Paper 2- Subject-specific paper - 200 marks

The questions in Paper I intends to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test the reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the Candidate. There will be 50 questions. Paper 2 is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge. There will be 100 questions.

UGC NET December 2023 schedule

Submission of Online Application Form 30 September 2023 to 28 October 2023 (upto 05:00 P.M.) Last date for submission of Examination fee (through CreditCard/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI 29 October 2023 (upto 11:50 P.M.) Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form 30 – 31 October 2023 (upto 11:50 P.M) Announcement of City of Exam Centre Last week of the November 2023 Downloading of Admit Card from NTA Website First week of the December 2023 Dates of Examination 06 December 2023 to 22 December 2023

UGC NET application fee

General/Unreserved Rs. 1150/-

Gen-EWS*/ OBC-NCL** Rs. 560/-

Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Person with Disability (PwD) Rs. 325/-

About UGC NET

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The selection of candidates for the following Fellowships will be made through the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Minorities Affairs:

National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC)

National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC)

Maulana Azad National Fellowship Scheme for minorities (MANF) has been discontinued w.e.f. Financial Year 2022-23 onwards (Letter No. SS-15/2022- Scholarship-MoMA dated 25.11.2022 of the Ministry of Minority Affairs).