UGC NET Important Books, Topics For Paper 1 Exam Shared By Expert, Check Here

UGC NET December 2022 exam is underway. The exam began on February 21. NTA is conducting UGC NET in various phases and the admit cards for phases 1, 2 and 3 have already been released. UGC NET phase 3 will be held from March 3 to 6. UGC NET is conducted for two papers. The first paper is common for all aspirants. The second paper is a subject-specific paper. Nishant Kapoor, Mathematics & Reasoning Expert at BYJU’S Exam Prep has shared some of the most important topics of paper 1 with Republic World.

Most important topics of UGC NET Paper-1

1. Communication

Types of Communication

Nature and characteristics of communication

Barriers to communication

Effective classroom communication

2 Environment

People development and Environment

Pollution-related questions

Renewable Energy

Government schemes related to the environment

Natural Hazards and Mitigation

3 Higher Education

Education in Ancient India

Government schemes related to Education

Technical Education

Value Education

Important Institutions

Important Government committees related to education

New Education Policy

4 Research Aptitude

Research Ethics

Research Methodology

Types of Research

Thesis writing

Writing Methodology of Research

Application of ICT in Research

5 Teaching Aptitude

Methods of Teaching

Nature of Teaching

Factor affecting teaching

Evaluation system

Learners characteristics

Teaching aids

6 Logical Reasoning

Indian Logic

Analogies

Deductive and Inductive reasoning

Structure of Argument

7 Information and Communication Technology

General abbreviation and terminology

Basics of the Internet

Emailing

Virus relayed questions

Social Media

Memory- RAM and ROM

8 Data Interpretation

Tables-related question

Bar graph questions

Pie chart-related questions

9 Reasoning and Maths

Coding and decoding

Blood relations

Distance and directions

Alphabet questions

Maths- average, percentage, ratio and proportion, Simple Interest and Compound Interest, Number series, Time and distance questions

10 Reading comprehension

The easiest section of paper-1, therefore practice doing some mock questions before going for exams

UGC NET Important Books

When preparing for the exam, the UGC NET Books are an essential component. To ensure success on the upcoming UGC NET 2023 exam, candidates should acquire the best study materials and develop an effective UGC NET Study Plan. Preparation for Paper 1, which includes a General Aptitude section, is required of all applicants. Before you start preparing for the UGC NET Paper 1 exam, go over the following list of essential books.

Trueman’s UGC NET /SET General Paper 1 - Trueman Publication UGC NET/JRF/SLET General Paper-1 Teaching & Research Aptitude - Arihant Experts NTA UGC NET/SET/JRF Paper 1- Teaching and Research Aptitude - KVS Madaan (Pearson Education) UGC NET/JRF/SLET General Paper-1 Teaching & Research Aptitude General Paper-1 - Upkar Prakashan

Things to keep in mind

Proper diet and Proper Sleep: To perform well in the test, you need an attentive mind, so keep yourself healthy by taking a proper diet and sleeping before the test.

Believe in yourself: Last days before examinations, avoid group study and concentrate on self-study. Revise what you have studied and stick to your strategy.

