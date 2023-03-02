UGC NET Important Books, Topics For Paper 1 Exam Shared By Expert, Check Here

UGC NET December 2022 exam is underway. The exam began on February 21. NTA is conducting UGC NET in various phases and the admit cards for phases 1, 2 and 3 have already been released. UGC NET phase 3 will be held from March 3 to 6. UGC NET is conducted for two papers. The first paper is common for all aspirants. The second paper is a subject-specific paper. Nishant Kapoor, Mathematics & Reasoning Expert at BYJU’S Exam Prep has shared some of the most important topics of paper 1 with Republic World.
Most important topics of UGC NET Paper-1
1. Communication
- Types of Communication
- Nature and characteristics of communication
- Barriers to communication
- Effective classroom communication
2 Environment
- People development and Environment
- Pollution-related questions
- Renewable Energy
- Government schemes related to the environment
- Natural Hazards and Mitigation
3 Higher Education
- Education in Ancient India
- Government schemes related to Education
- Technical Education
- Value Education
- Important Institutions
- Important Government committees related to education
- New Education Policy
4 Research Aptitude
- Research Ethics
- Research Methodology
- Types of Research
- Thesis writing
- Writing Methodology of Research
- Application of ICT in Research
5 Teaching Aptitude
- Methods of Teaching
- Nature of Teaching
- Factor affecting teaching
- Evaluation system
- Learners characteristics
- Teaching aids
6 Logical Reasoning
- Indian Logic
- Analogies
- Deductive and Inductive reasoning
- Structure of Argument
7 Information and Communication Technology
- General abbreviation and terminology
- Basics of the Internet
- Emailing
- Virus relayed questions
- Social Media
- Memory- RAM and ROM
8 Data Interpretation
- Tables-related question
- Bar graph questions
- Pie chart-related questions
9 Reasoning and Maths
- Coding and decoding
- Blood relations
- Distance and directions
- Alphabet questions
- Maths- average, percentage, ratio and proportion, Simple Interest and Compound Interest, Number series, Time and distance questions
10 Reading comprehension
- The easiest section of paper-1, therefore practice doing some mock questions before going for exams
UGC NET Important Books
When preparing for the exam, the UGC NET Books are an essential component. To ensure success on the upcoming UGC NET 2023 exam, candidates should acquire the best study materials and develop an effective UGC NET Study Plan. Preparation for Paper 1, which includes a General Aptitude section, is required of all applicants. Before you start preparing for the UGC NET Paper 1 exam, go over the following list of essential books.
- Trueman’s UGC NET /SET General Paper 1 - Trueman Publication
- UGC NET/JRF/SLET General Paper-1 Teaching & Research Aptitude - Arihant Experts
- NTA UGC NET/SET/JRF Paper 1- Teaching and Research Aptitude - KVS Madaan (Pearson Education)
- UGC NET/JRF/SLET General Paper-1 Teaching & Research Aptitude General Paper-1 - Upkar Prakashan
Things to keep in mind
- Proper diet and Proper Sleep: To perform well in the test, you need an attentive mind, so keep yourself healthy by taking a proper diet and sleeping before the test.
- Believe in yourself: Last days before examinations, avoid group study and concentrate on self-study. Revise what you have studied and stick to your strategy.
(Disclaimer: The important topics, books and tips have been shared by Nishant Kapoor, Mathematics & Reasoning Expert at BYJU’S Exam Prep. Republic World does not take any responsibility for its effectiveness or correctness.)