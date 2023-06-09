UGC NET June 2023 City Intimation Slip Released For Phase 1 And 2 Exams, Check Here

UGC NET June 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advanced intimation for allotment of examination city for UGC NET June 2023 exams for phases 1 and 2. Candidates whose exams are falling under phase 1 or 2 of UGC-NET June 2023 can download their exam city intimation slip online. This can be downloaded from the official website of UGC NET- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET June 2023

NTA has already released the subject-wise schedule of exams for phases 1 and 2. Exams for 19 subjects will be held in phase 1 from June 13 to 17. In phase 2, exams for 35 subjects will be held in phase 2 from June 19 to 21. The schedule for the remaining subjects will be out in due course of time. UGC NET exam will be conducted for a total of 84 subjects from June 13 to 22.

UGC NET Exam City Intimation Slip

Candidates can download their advanced exam city intimation slip by logging in to the official website using their application number and date of birth. It must be noted that this is not the admit card. The slip is advance information for the city in which their exam center has been allotted. UGC NET Phase 5 admit card will be issued in due course of time.

Click here to download the UGC NET advance intimation slip

"In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET December 2022- Phase V, he/she can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in//), for the latest update," the official notice reads.