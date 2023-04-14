UGC NET June 2023 Cycle From June 13, Registrations Likely To Begin Before April 21

Quick links:
UGC NET June 2023 Form: National Testing Agency will soon release the application forms UGC NET June 2023 cycle. Candidates who wish to register for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2023 should keep an eye on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC Chairman had earlier announced the UGC NET June 2023 cycle of exams will be held between June 13 and 22, 2023.
NTA releases the UGC NET registration forms around two months prior to the exam dates. As the UGC NET June 2023 exams are scheduled to begin on June 13, NTA is expected to release the forms in April. Candidates can expect the UGC NET June 2023 registration forms within a few days. The UGC NET June 2023 registration is likely to begin in a week i.e., before April 21.
The UGC NET December 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in multi shifts. The Test will consist of two papers. Both papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The exam will be for 300 marks. The duration of the exam will be three hours.
UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.
