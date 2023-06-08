Last Updated:

UGC NET June 2023 Exam Schedule Out For Phase 1, Check Subject-wise Date Sheet Here

UGC NET June 2023 Schedule: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule for UGC NET June 2023 phase 1 which will be held from June 13 to 17.

Nandini Verma
UGC NET

UGC NET June 2023 Schedule: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule for UGC NET June 2023 phase 1. The first phase of UGC NET June 2023 will be held from June 13 to 17. Exams of 19 subjects will be conducted in this phase. The exams will be held in two shifts.

UGC NET June 2023 cycle of exams will be held between June 13 and 22, 2023. The schedule for the remaining exams will be released in due course. Candidates must note that NTA conducts UGC NET exam for 84 subjects in several phases. Candidates can check the exam schedule online on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

UGC NET June 2023 Phase 1 Schedule

  • June 13- Commerce, Physical Education Commerce, Library and Information Science
  • June 14- English, Home Science English, Sanskrit
  • June 15- Political Science, Psychology Environmental Sciences, Political Science
  • June 16- History,  Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Co-operative Management) History, Law
  • June 17- Computer Science and Applications, Hindi, Sociology

Click here to check UGC NET Phase 1 exam schedule

NTA will soon release the advance city intimation slip for candidates whose exams will be conducted in phase 1. Usually, NTA releases the city slip four days before the exam. UGC NET admit card will be released around 2 days before the exam date. Candidates will be able to download the same from the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET exam pattern

The UGC NET December 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in multiple shifts. The exam will consist of two papers. Both papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The exam will be for 300 marks. The duration of the exam will be three hours. 

  • Paper 1- Teaching and Research Aptitude - 100 marks
  • Paper 2- Subject-specific paper - 200 marks

The questions in Paper I intends to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test the reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the Candidate. There will be 50 questions. Paper 2 is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge. There will be 100 questions.

