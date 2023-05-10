UGC NET June 2023 Notification: Registration Begins Today; Check Exam Dates, Pattern Here

UGC NET June 2023 Notification: National Testing Agency will begin the registrations for UGC NET June 2023 cycle today, May 10. UGC NET notification will also be released today. UGC Chairman informed about the registration on his official Twitter handle. Candidates who wish to register for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2023 will be able to register till May 31 up to 5 pm. UGC Chairman had earlier announced the UGC NET June 2023 cycle of exams will be held between June 13 and 22, 2023.

"Submission of Online Application Form will begin from 10 May 2023 and end on 31 May 2023 (upto 05:00 P.M). Dates of Examination from 13 June 2023 to 22 June 2023," UGC Chairman Jagdesh Kumar tweeted.

UGC NET exam pattern

The UGC NET December 2022 will be conductedin Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in multiple shifts. The exam will consist of two papers. Both papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The exam will be for 300 marks. The duration of the exam will be three hours.

Paper 1- Teaching and Research Aptitude - 100 marks

Paper 2- Subject-specific paper - 200 marks

The questions in Paper I intends to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test the reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the Candidate. There will be 50 questions. Paper 2 is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge. There will be 100 questions.

UGC NET application fee

General/Unreserved Rs. 1100/-

Gen-EWS*/ OBC-NCL** Rs. 550/-

Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Person with Disability (PwD) Rs. 275/-

About UGC NET

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The selection of candidates for the following Fellowships will be made through the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Minorities Affairs:

National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC)

National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC)

Maulana Azad National Fellowship Scheme for minorities (MANF) has been discontinued w.e.f. Financial Year 2022-23 onwards (Letter No. SS-15/2022- Scholarship-MoMA dated 25.11.2022 of the Ministry of Minority Affairs).