The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024. Candidates who have filled out the UGC NET June 2024 application form can make necessary changes through the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The last date to edit the application form is May 23, until 11:59 pm. Candidates are required to use their registration number and password to log in and make amendments to the application form. The UGC NET June 2024 exam is scheduled to take place on June 18.

How to Edit UGC NET June 2024 Application:

Visit the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in Click on the “Correction in particulars of the Online Application Form for UGC NET June 2024” link Enter the registration number and password to log in Edit the required fields in the application form and save the changes Download the updated form for future reference

What can be edited in the application form? Candidates are allowed to edit their date of birth, category, father’s name, and mother’s name only. Changes in name, gender, photo, signature, mobile number, email address, permanent, and correspondence address, and exam city will not be permitted.

The UGC NET June 2024 exam is conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), employment as assistant professors in Indian universities and colleges, and admission to PhD programs. After the closure of the UGC NET June 2024 edit facility, the NTA will soon issue admit cards on the official website.

Last year, a total of 9,45,918 candidates registered, out of which 6,95,928 appeared for the December 2023 exam held across 292 cities nationwide. The results were declared on January 17.

In a recent development, UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar announced that starting from the 2023-24 academic session, UGC NET scores can now be used for PhD admissions. The results will be declared in percentile along with the marks obtained by a candidate to facilitate admission to PhD programs.

