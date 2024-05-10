Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the registration process for the UGC NET June 2024 examination today, May 10, 2024. Candidates aspiring to apply for the UGC NET June 2024 session can access the direct registration link via the official website of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The registration link will remain active until 11.50 pm today, providing candidates with the final opportunity to secure their participation in this prestigious examination. Moreover, the deadline for submitting the examination fee through various online modes such as credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI has been extended until May 12, 2024.

UGC NET 2024 Registration Deadline To be Extended?

NTA is expected to announce an extension for the UGC NET June 2024 registration. UGC Chairman Jagdesh Kumar will post a tweet regarding the deadline extension if the agency plans to do so. Candidates are advised to keep a check on his Twitter account and NTA official website- nta.ac.in for the latest update.

UGC NET June 2024 Dates

Following the closure of the registration process, candidates will have the chance to make corrections in their applications during the designated window, which is scheduled to open on May 13 and conclude on May 15, 2024.

The UGC NET June 2024 examination, originally slated for June 16, 2024, has been rescheduled to June 18, 2024. This alteration comes in response to numerous requests received by the NTA from candidates seeking an extension of the examination date due to the simultaneous occurrence of the UPSC CSE (Prelims) Examination – 2024 on the initial date.

The UGC NET June 2024 examination serves as a critical gateway for Indian nationals aspiring for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as Assistant Professor, admission to Ph.D. programs, or a combination thereof in universities and colleges across India. Conducted in OMR (Pen & Paper) mode, the examination covers 83 subjects and comprises two papers with multiple-choice questions.

Direct link to register for UGC NET 2024

Aspiring candidates are urged to visit the official website of UGC NET for comprehensive information regarding the examination, including eligibility criteria, syllabus, and other relevant details.

With the deadline fast approaching, candidates are advised to complete their registrations promptly to avoid missing out on this significant opportunity to further their academic and professional pursuits.

For direct access to the UGC NET June 2024 registration portal and detailed application instructions, candidates can visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in and follow the provided guidelines.

About UGC NET: The National Eligibility Test (NET), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is a vital examination aimed at assessing the eligibility of Indian nationals for various academic and research positions in higher education institutions across the country.