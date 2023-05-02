Last Updated:

UGC NET June Cycle Notification 2023 Expected This Week; See Full Details Here

UGC NET June 2023 Notification: National Testing Agency is expected to release the  UGC NET June 2023 cycle notification this week. See full details here.

Nandini Verma
UGC NET

UGC NET June 2023 Notification: National Testing Agency is expected to release the  UGC NET June 2023 cycle notification soon. The UGC NET Notification is likely to be out this week. Candidates who wish to register for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2023 should keep an eye on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC Chairman had earlier announced the UGC NET June 2023 cycle of exams will be held between June 13 and 22, 2023. 

UGC NET June 2023 Dates

NTA releases the UGC NET registration forms around two months prior to the exam dates. As the UGC NET June 2023 exams are scheduled to begin on June 13, NTA is expected to release the forms anytime soon. Candidates can expect the UGC NET June 2023 registration forms within a few days. 

UGC NET exam pattern

The UGC NET December 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in multiple shifts. The exam will consist of two papers. Both papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The exam will be for 300 marks. The duration of the exam will be three hours. 

  • Paper 1- Teaching and Research Aptitude - 100 marks
  • Paper 2- Subject-specific paper - 200 marks

The questions in Paper I intends to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test the reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the Candidate. There will be 50 questions. Paper 2 is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge. There will be 100 questions.

UGC NET application fee

  • General/Unreserved Rs. 1100/-
  • Gen-EWS*/ OBC-NCL** Rs. 550/-
  • Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Person with Disability (PwD) Rs. 275/-

About UGC NET

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The selection of candidates for the following Fellowships will be made through the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Minorities Affairs:

  1. National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC)
  2. National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC)
  • Maulana Azad National Fellowship Scheme for minorities (MANF) has been discontinued w.e.f. Financial Year 2022-23 onwards (Letter No. SS-15/2022- Scholarship-MoMA dated 25.11.2022 of the Ministry of Minority Affairs).
