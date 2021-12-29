UGC NET Phase 3 Exam: Hall Tickets Released, Check Steps To Download Admit Cards

UGC NET phase 3 exam: National Testing Agency, which is the exam conducting body of UGC NET has released the admit card for phase 3 exam. UGC NET phase 3 exam admit card has been released for exams that are scheduled to be conducted on January 4 and 5, 2022. The hall tickets which have been released on December 28 can be accessed on the official website of NTA. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their cards.

In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password. Candidates should also know that no physical copy of hall tickets will be sent to them via post. Therefore, it is mandatory to take a printout of hall ticket and carry the same to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Along with hall tickets, candidates should also carry valid ID proof to the exam centre.

UGC NET phase 3 exam admit card: Know how to download

Registered candidates who will be taking the exams should go to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage look for the link which reads 'UGC NET admit card'

Candidates should enter the registration details mentioned above

Post filling the details, click on submit

The admit card will be displayed on screen, candidates should cross-check the details and download the same

Candidates should also take its printout so as to carry it to the exam halll

The third phase of UGC NET along with the four subjects of phase 1 which could not be held due to cyclone Jawad will be held on January 4 and 5, 2022. On January 4, the Sociology exam will be held in a single shift. The UGC NET in Geography will be held in two shifts on January 5, 2022. Meanwhile, the CSIR UGC NET which was scheduled on January 29, February 5 and 6, 2022 has been revised and will now be conducted on January 29, February 15 to 18, 2022. The dates have been revised by NTA considering the requests for rescheduling the dates due to clash with some major examinations.