UGC NET Phase 3 Schedule For Dec 2020 & June 2021 Exam Out, Check Direct Link

UGC NET Phase 3 Exam: Registered candidates are taking the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test which is underway in various phases. National Testing Agency, which is the exam conducting body of NET has released the Phase III exam dates on December 22, 2021. NTA has also released the dates for rescheduled Phase 1 examination. As per the notification released, exams will be conducted on January 4 and 5, 2022. For more details, candidates will have to visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

To be noted that UGC NET 2021 was rescheduled in some places for first phase due to cyclone Jawad. The new exam dates of Phase 1 are for the areas of Berhampur-Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Gunupur, Puri and Vishakhapatnam. The Phase 3 exam dates are for all those who are yet to appear for the subjects mentioned that have been mentioned below.

The official notification reads, "Phase – III of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination and the 4 rescheduled (due to cyclone Jawad) Net Subjects of Phase-I are scheduled to be conducted on January 4 and January 5, 2022. The Date wise Subject wise and Shift wise Schedule of Phase I for the 04 Subjects (Social Work, Odia, Telugu and Labour Welfare) and Phase II, for the 02 Subjects (Geography and Sociology) to be conducted in CBT mode is as below."

UGC NET 2021: Check exam dates here

The sociology exam will be conducted on January 4, 2022

Geography (Group I) exam to be conducted on January 5, 2022

Geography (Group II) exam to be conducted on January 5, 2022

Check exam schedule for Cyclone affected regions

For Social Work exam will be conducted on January 4, 2022

Labour Welfare/Personnel management/Industrial relations/Labour and Social welfare/Human resource

management exam will be conducted on January 4, 2022

management exam will be conducted on January 4, 2022 Odia exam will be held on January 4, 2022

Telugu exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 4, 2022

Candidates are hereby informed that the exams will be held in two shifts. Candidates are also advised to go through the official notification to know about the details related to shifts. In case they face any problems, they may also get in touch with NTA at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to read official notification released on December 22, 2021