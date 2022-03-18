UKPSC AE Exam Date Announced, Admit Cards To Be Out Soon; Check Steps To Download

UKPSC AE Exam Date 2022: The exam date for the Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2021 has been released by Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). Candidates who got themselves registered for UKPSC AE Recruitment 2022 can check the notice now. It has been uploaded on the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.gov.in. Highlights of the same and steps to download the official notice have been attached below.

The notice released highlights that the UKPSC AE written exam 2022 will begin on April 23, 2022. It is scheduled to end on April 27 at Haridwar, Haldwani, and Dehradun centres across Uttarakhand. The admit cards for written exam are scheduled to be released on April 7, 2022. Once released, it can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

Here is how to download UKPSC AE written exam 2022 notice PDF

To download the notice, go to the official website that is ukpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the notice related to written exam

A PDF will be opened on screen.

Download UKPSC AE written exam 2022 Notice PDF.

When and how to download UKPSC AE admit card

As mentioned in the notice released by Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC), hall tickets will be released on April 7, 2022. Once released, admit cards can be checked on the official website. In the first step, registered candidates will have to go to the official website and on the homepage look for the latest news section. Then click on the relevant link, enter the registration number and click on view admit card. The admit card will be displayed on screen, download the same and take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall. For more details and for being updated about any changes, registered candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.