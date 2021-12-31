UKPSC Answer Key 2021 For Lower PCS Exam Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

UKPSC Answer Key 2021: The Answer Key has been released for the Lower PCS exam conducted by Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). Along with the Preliminary answer key, the commission has also opened an objection-raising window on Friday, December 31, 2021. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the UKPSC Lower PCS answer key by visiting the official website - ukpsc.gov.in.

This answer key is for the Preliminary examination that was conducted on December 12, 2021. According to media reports, this year more than 1 lakh candidates appeared for the Preliminary examination. To check the answer key and raise objections candidates are required to enter their Roll Number and Date of Birth. The final answer key would be based on the objections raised in the preliminary answer key.

UKPSC Answer Key 2021: Direct Link

To check the UKPSC Answer Key 2021 candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - UKPSC Answer Key 2021 (CLICK HERE)

UKPSC Answer Key 2021: Here's how to check the Lower PCS answer key

Step 1: To check Lower PCS answer key candidates must visit the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission – ukpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the option that reads, "Results and Answer Keys".

Step 3: Then click on the link that reads, "Online Objection on Answer Keys of Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Pre Exam 2021".

Step 4: Candidates need to enter their credentials such as Roll Number, Date of Birth, and Security Key to log in.

Step 5: Your UKPSC Lower PCS answer key 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Raise objections, if any, and you may also download a copy of it.

