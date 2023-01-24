UKPSC Assistant Registrar Admit Card Out; Exam To Be Held On Feb 7 & 8; Here's Direct Link

The admit card for the Assistant Registrar Exam 2022 has been released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). All those candidates who want to download the hall tickets can do so by visiting the official website of UKPS, at psc.uk.gov.in. In order to download the hall ticket, candidates are required to submit their admit card using their email ID and password, application number, and date of birth, or their name, father's name, and date of birth.

According to the schedule, the UKPSC Assistant Registrar Exam 2022 will be conducted on February 7 and 8 at 13 district centres across Uttarakhand. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the UKPSC Assistant Registrar admit cards.

Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, as many as 15 vacancies will be filled in the department of which, 13 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Registrar (Higher Education Department) and 2 for Assistant Registrar (Sanskrit Education Department) posts.

UKPSC Assistant Registrar Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download the hall ticket

Step 1: In order to download the admit card, candidates are required to visit the official website at ukpsc.net.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "admit card" tab.

Step 3: Click on admit card link for Assistant Registrar

Step 4: Key in your login details and submit.

Step 5: The UKPSC Assistant Registrar admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to download UKPSC Assistant Registrar Admit Card 2023

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)