UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 Today, Here's How To Download

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission will soon release the UKPSC Civil Judge 2023 Admit Card. As per schedule, the admit card will be out on April 15, 2023. Candidates who have registered to appear for the Uttarakhand Civil Judge examination will be able to download the admit card through the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

As per schedule, UKPSC Civil Judge preliminary exam 2023 will be conducted on April 30 (Sunday), in 13 districts. The duration of the examination will be 3 hours. The total marks will be 200 out of which 50 marks for general studies and 150 marks for others.

How to download UKPSC Civil Judge 2023 Admit Card

Visit the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

Click on Admit Card tab available on the left side of the home page.

Now click on the UKPSC civil judge admit card link which will be available soon

Key in the required details and click on submit.

Your UKPSC admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it

Take its printout.

UKPSC aims to fill a total of 16 posts of civil judge through this recruitment drive. The online registration process began on March 1 and ended on March 21. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates.