Union Education Minister Launches NEAT 3.0 And AICTE Prescribed Technical Books

In a bid to provide advanced ed-tech solutions and courses to students of the nation, the Education and Skill Development Ministry has launched a National Educational Alliance for Technology, NEAT 3.0, and AICTE-prescribed technical books in regional languages. The educational platform was launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday. The Education Minister said the NEAT will be a game-changer in connecting students with the digital world, especially those who are economically backward students and also in fulfilling the knowledge-based requirements of India and the world.

On the occasion, Pradhan said that 58 global and Indian start-up-ed-tech companies have collaborated with NEAT and are offering 100 courses and e-resources for improving learning experiences and developing employable skills. He stated that the NEAT will be demonstrated as a step toward eliminating learning loss. NEAT with skill India will boost skills and generate employment across the nation, he added.

We have to work comprehensively and collectively to overcome learning loss. E-content & resources and digital frameworks like #NEAT are a step in the right direction in minimising learning loss. pic.twitter.com/DmmXPSSS0R — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 3, 2022

According to a report published by ANI, Pradhan also urged AICTE and other ed-tech firms to provide e-resources at a cheap cost. During his address, the Education Minister lauded the global ed-tech companies and start-ups that are on board with NEAT 3.0. He welcomes ed-tech companies to work with him and collaborate to make e-learning affordable and accessible. However, he said that ed-tech companies must note that any kind of monopoly or exploitation will be strictly taken away.

I encourage @AICTE to integrate courses in NEAT 3.0 with Skill India to tap the opportunities in emerging areas of skill. This will boost employability and prepare our youth for the future. AICTE & ed-tech companies must endeavour to offer e-resources in the least possible cost. pic.twitter.com/9HJVFUrBdd — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 3, 2022

But,ed-techs must remember that their is no place for monopoly or exploitation. pic.twitter.com/Rmh0Oxy7TS — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 3, 2022

Under NEAT 3.0, over 12 lakh economically backward students have received free ed-tech course coupons worth more than Rs 253 crore. "This is one of the biggest gifts to the student community from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the New Year 2022." Speaking about regional languages and technical books, Pradhan said this move will surely develop the ability of critical thinking among youth to become global citizens.

