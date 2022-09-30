UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Counselling: Registration Process Begins; Check How To Apply & More

The registration process for UP B.Ed. JEE 2022 Counselling has been started by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University today. Candidates who want to take part in the Phase 1 registration for ranks 1 to 75,000 are required to visit the official website of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in. Notably, the counselling round will have four phases. According to the official information, only those candidates who have been allotted a rank in the UP B.Ed. JEE 2022-24 merit are eligible to take part in the counselling procedure. The counselling will be done from rank 1 until the inclusion of the remaining numbers. To apply for counselling, candidates must follow the below-given step-by-step procedure.

According to the official information, this time the counselling will be held in six phases. Pool and direct counselling will be there along with four phases. The pool round and direct admission will be held in line with candidates' eligibility and institutes' guidelines. It is to be noted that the admission of the candidates under the four phases will conclude in October and the other two rounds will be held in November this year.

UP B.Ed Counselling: Check process here

Registration Choice Filling Allotment Seat Confirmation by fee payment

UP B.Ed. JEE 2022 Counselling: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register, candidates are required to visit the official site at cdn3.digialm.com.

Step 2: Then, click on the UP B.Ed. JEE 2022 Counselling Registration link available on the home page.

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login details or register online.

Step 4: Then, fill out the application form and follow the necessary steps.

Step 5: Once done, click on the submit button.

Step 6: The registration is completed.

Step 7: Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for further reference.

This time, the UP B.Ed Entrance Result was released on August 5 for the exam which was held on July 6, 2022. It is strongly advised that candidates must keep an eye on the official website for fresh updates and more details.

