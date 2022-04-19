UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Exam Date Announced; Paper On July 6; Check Schedule Here

UP B.Ed JEE 2022: The dates for conducting the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam for Bachelor's of Education (B.Ed) have been announced. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhad University will conduct the UP B.Ed JEE for the session 2022-24 will be held on July 6, 2022. The detailed schedule has been uploaded on the official website - mjpru.ac.in.

The registration process for UP B.ed JEE began on April 18. The last date to apply is May 15. Aspirants can apply online between May 16 and 20 with a late fine. As per the schedule released by the University, UP B.Ed JEE 2022 admit card for July 6 exam will be released on June 25. The result is expected to be declared on August 5, 2022.

UP B.Ed JEE 2022 | Eligibility Criteria

Candidates having a graduate degree or a post graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for the UP B.Ed JEE 2022. They must have secured at least 50% in graduation.

UP B.Ed JEE 2022 | Application fee

The registration fee for UP B.Ed JEE 2022 is Rs 1000 for general and OBC Category. For SC, ST Category candidates the fee will be Rs 500. For candidates other than these categories will have to pay Rs 1000. The last date to pay the application fee is May 20.

UP B.Ed JEE 2022 notification

UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Exam pattern

UP BEd JEE 2022 exam comprise of two papers. Both the papers will be objective type. Candidates will be given 3 hours each to write the papers.

Paper 1 will have 50 questions of general knowledge and 50 questions from English/Hindi language, the total weightage of Paper 1 will be 200 marks

On the other hand, Paper 2 will have 50 questions of general aptitude and 50 questions from the discipline of the candidate such as Science, Commerce, and Arts.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative