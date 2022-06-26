UP BEd JEE 2022 Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

UP BEd JEE 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the UP JEE B.Ed 2022 admit card. The UP JEE B.Ed hall ticket has been uploaded on the official website on June 25, 2022. In order to download the same, candidates will have to follow the steps mentioned below. In order to download hall tickets, candidates should be ready with their user ID and password.

The admit card has been released for the UP JEE B.Ed 2022 exam which will be conducted on July 6, 2022. The entrance examination comprises two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will have two parts of 50 questions in each part. While Paper 1 will have General Knowledge and Hindi language questions, Paper 2 will comprise General Aptitude Test, and Subject Aptitude Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture). The direct link to download admit card has also been attached.

Candidates must know that they will not be getting hard copy of admit cards. Therefore, they will have to take its printout to exam hall. In case they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to take the exam.

UP BEd JEE 2022 admit card: Here's a step-by-step guide to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website- upbed2022.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UP JEE B.Ed 2022 hall ticket link.

Step 3: In the next step, they will have to enter user ID and password.

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the UP JEE B.Ed 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Go through the details and download JEE BEd hall ticket.

Step 6: Take its print out for further reference.

Here is the direct link to download call letters (Click here)

To be noted that candidates will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly at the time of appearing for the exam. They need to wear mask, carry hand sanitisers, and follow social distancing guidelines. Only those candidates who will get clear the entrance exam will have to attend online counselling process for allotment of seat.