UP BEd JEE 2023 Postponed To June, Registration Deadline Further Extended Till May 20

UP BEd JEE 2023: Bundelkhand University has further extended the deadline to submit the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 application form without a late fine. The deadline to register for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Exam 2023 without a late fee was March 4 which was then extended to April 5. However, the university has extended the deadline till May 15.

UP BEd JEE 2023 exam date postponed

Moreover, the last date to apply for the exam with a late fine has also been extended from earlier April 10 to now May 20. The university has also informed that the UP B.Ed JEE admit card 2023 will be released on June 8. Earlier, the UP BEd JEE admit card was scheduled to be released on April 17 and then postponed to April 13. Now the admit card will be out on June 8. Bundelkhand University has also changed the exam date. UP BEd JEE which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 24 has been rescheduled to June 15. UP BEd results 2023 will be declared within a week after conducting the exam.

UP BEd JEE 2023 Important Dates (Revised)

UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 Registration Starts:10th February 2023

Last Date for Form Submissions without Late Fees: May 15

Date for Form Submissions with Late Fees: May 16 to May 20

Admit Card Live Date: June 8

Date of UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 Entrance Examination: June 15

How to register for UP BEd JEE 2023