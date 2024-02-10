English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 11:13 IST

UP BEd JEE 2024 registration begins today, here's how to register

UP BEd JEE 2024: The registration process for the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE 2024) commences today. Check full details here.

Nandini Verma
UP BEd JEE 2024 registration begins
UP BEd JEE 2024 registration begins | Image:Unsplash
The registration process for the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE 2024) commences today. Prospective candidates, meeting the eligibility criteria, and aspiring to enroll in BEd programs offered by various colleges must submit their UP BEd JEE application form for the year 2024 by March 3. The application process is accessible on the official website, bujhansi.ac.in.

UP BEd JEE 2024 

Bundelkhand University is responsible for organizing the state-level UP BEd JEE entrance exam this year. Candidates failing to submit their UP BEd application form by the specified deadline have the option to register with a late fee from March 4 to 10.

To ensure smooth communication, the university recommends candidates provide an alternative mobile number and email ID, preferably belonging to their parents or guardians. Those who have recently completed their undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) final year, or semester exams in 2024 must include their university name and roll number. It is essential to provide details per the Class 10 certificate.

Details about the UP BEd JEE application fees, categorized by applicant type, as well as associated late fees for those missing the initial registration deadline, are outlined below:

CategoryApplication FeesLate Fee
General and OBC candidatesRs 1,400Rs 2,000
SC, ST candidates of UPRs 700Rs 1,000
SC, ST candidates of other statesRs 1,400Rs 2,000

During the online registration process, candidates are required to upload scanned copies of specific documents, including a passport-sized photo in jpg format (50 KB, 100 DPI), a signature in jpg format (50 KB, 100 DPI), and left and right index finger impressions in jpg format (50 KB only). In cases of deformity or loss of the index finger, applicants should provide the thumb impression on another finger and continue using the same throughout the process. Additionally, candidates must submit their high school mark sheet or certificate as proof of date of birth, caste certificate, income certificate, and any government-issued photo ID proof.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 11:13 IST

