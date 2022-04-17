UP JEE 2022: JEECUP Extends Deadline For Application; Here's How To Apply

UPJEE 2022 Application: JEE 2022 application deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic or UPJEE (P) 2022 has been extended by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). As per the latest notice, candidates can apply for the exam till April 30, 2022, by visiting the official website of JEECUP: jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.admissions.nic.in.



Earlier, the application process was scheduled to end on April 17, but now the examination authorities have provided an extra 2 weeks to all the candidates. The registration process started on February 15, 2022. As per the official information, this year the test will be conducted in the following groups – A, E1, and E2, B to K, and L – and a candidate can submit one application form in each group, or four in total. The exams are scheduled for June 6 to 10, 2022.

UP JEE 2022: Application fees

The SC/ST students will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200

General category students need to pay Rs 300 as application fees

As per the schedule, the answer key will be released on the official website on June 13 and the result will be declared on June 17. Candidates must note that the counselling process is set to take place between June 20 and August 15. The session 2022-2023 will begin on August 1.

UPJEE 2022 application: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the UPJEE 2022 application link.

Step 3: Register yourself by filling in the required details, then

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Then, click on the "Submit" button

Step 6: Save a print out of the form for future references.

