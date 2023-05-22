UP JEE Polytechnic Admit Card 2023 Download Link To Be Out Today; Here's How To Check

JEECUP 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council will release the UP JEE polytechnic admit card 2023 today, May 22. The registration window closed on May 15. Applicants who have registered for the exam will be able to download their UP JEE admit card by following the steps given below. Candidates must note that UP JEE Polytechnic exams 2023 will be conducted between June 1 and 5.

JEECUP 2023: How to download UP JEE Polytechnic admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Polytechnic admit card’.

Step 3: A new window will open.

Step 4: Click on the login details and submit

Step 5: Your UP JEE Polytechnic admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Details mentioned in JEECUP admit card