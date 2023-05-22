Last Updated:

UP JEE Polytechnic Admit Card 2023 Download Link To Be Out Today; Here's How To Check

JEECUP 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council will release the UP JEE polytechnic admit card 2023 today, May 22. Know how to download it.

Entrance Exams
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
UP JEE polytechnic admit card

Image: Shutterstock


JEECUP 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council will release the UP JEE polytechnic admit card 2023 today, May 22. The registration window closed on May 15. Applicants who have registered for the exam will be able to download their UP JEE admit card by following the steps given below. Candidates must note that UP JEE Polytechnic exams 2023 will be conducted between June 1 and 5.

JEECUP 2023: How to download UP JEE Polytechnic admit card

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Polytechnic admit card’.
  • Step 3: A new window will open.
  • Step 4: Click on the login details and submit
  • Step 5: Your UP JEE Polytechnic admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.

Details mentioned in JEECUP admit card

  1. Name of the student
  2. Examination roll number
  3. School code
  4. Father’s Name
  5. Mother’s Name
  6. School name
  7. Subjects in the exam
  8. Marks obtained in each subject
  9. Total marks obtained by the student
  10. Pass Status of the candidates
  11. Signature of the authority
READ | JEECUP 2023 exam date announced, check complete schedule here
READ | JEECUP: UP JEE Polytechnic 2023 in June, registrations begin; Here's direct link
READ | UP JEE Polytechnic Admissions 2023: Last date to apply for JEECUP today, direct link here
READ | UP JEE Polytechnic 2023: JEECUP extends registration deadline to May 15

Get the latest updates on major national and state-level entrance exams like JEE, NEET, CUET, CTET, UGC-NET, SET, TET, etc. 

COMMENT