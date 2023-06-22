Last Updated:

UP JEE Polytechnic Exam Dates 2023 Announced, Check Full Details Here

Nandini Verma
UP JEE 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEECUP) will conduct the UP JEE 2023 from July 20 to August 5, 2023, as per sources. The UP JEE schedule will be uploaded on the official website soon. Currently, the council is accepting applications for corrections in the UP JEE forms. Candidates can edit their application forms till June 27 by visiting the official website-  jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held in June. However, the exam dates were postponed. The exams will begin in July. JEECUP will release the admit cards for UP JEE around 10 days before the exam date. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website. Follow the steps given below to download the hall tickets. 

JEECUP 2023: How to download UP JEE Polytechnic admit card

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Polytechnic’ or ‘Post Diploma in Industrial Safety’.
  • Step 3: A new window will open.
  • Step 4: Click on the admit card link
  • Step 5: Now log in using the credentials and submit.
  • Step 6: Your UP JEE admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 7: Download and take its printout. 
