UP NEET PG Counselling 2021 Dates Revised, Check New Schedule Here

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh has released the revised time schedule for second round of online counselling of NEET PG 2021. As per the revised time schedule, the date of online choice filling has been extended from February 23 to February 28, 2022. The detailed schedule can be checked on the official website – upneet.gov.in. Earlier the UP NEET PG Counselling 2021 for 2nd round was scheduled to begin on February 21 which will now begin on February 25, 2022.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2021: Check revised dates here

Name of the Event Old Dates Revised Dates Online Choice Filling February 21 to 23, 2022 February 25 to 28, 2022 Seat Allotment Result February 24/25, 2022 March 3, 2022 Downloading of Allotment letters and admission dates February 25 to 28, 2022 March 4 to 8, 2022 (except Sunday)

UP NEET PG Counselling 2021 is being conducted by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP. It can be noted that the exact reasons for a change in these counselling dates is not known. For more information, candidates are free to go to the official website.

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result Out

The Medical Counselling Committee has declared the round 2 seat allotment result for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) on February 18. Examination authorities had earlier released the provisional merit list for the candidates who appeared in the counselling process. They can check their admission status by visiting MCC.nic.in. According to MCC, "The allotment letters can be downloaded from the MCC website. Candidates are requested to proceed to report to the allotted college as per schedule after downloading their allotment letters. " The notice further read, "Candidates should confirm the admission schedule from the allotted college before proceeding to report, along with all required original documents."