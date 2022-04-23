UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: PET For SI & PAC Posts To Begin On Apr 25, Check Exam Dates

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: UP Police on its official website has released the schedule for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for UP Police SI Recruitment. Only those candidates who have cleared the written exam will be eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test. The schedule highlights that the PET will be conducted in two phases. Details of the schedule and the direct link to check the schedule have been mentioned below.

UP Police SI recruitment: Check important dates here

The first phase of PET is scheduled to begin on April 25 and will continue till April 28, 2022

The second phase of PET will begin on May 4 and will continue till May 18, 2022

Result for the written exam was uploaded on April 14, 2022

The written exam was conducted between November 12 and December 2, 2021

The registration window for this recruitment drive was opened on April 1 and ended on June 15, 2021

Exams to be held in these zones-

Agra Meerut Bareilly Kanpur Lucknow Prayagraj Varanasi Gorakhpur

Physical Efficiency Test will be conducted for a total of 9,534 posts of Sub Inspector (Civil Police), Platoon Commander PAC Fire Secondary Officer posts. The list of roll numbers of 36,170 candidates selected for PST and DV, the next stage of the recruitment examination on 9534 posts of SI, has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates 3.5 times of the total vacancy (4 times candidates in case of female candidates) will be called for PET. Candidates who have not checked their results yet can follow the steps mentioned here to check the result PDF.

