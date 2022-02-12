UPJEE 2022 Exam: JEECUP Releases Uttar Pradesh JEE Schedule, Registration Begins On Feb 15

Quick links:
UPJEE 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) will be conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh on June 6, 2022. Candidates must note that the application procedure will start on February 15 and continue till April 17. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examination by visiting the official website at jeecup.nic.in. The examination will begin on June 6 and end on June 12, 2022.
The form correction window will be activated from April 19 to April 22, and the admit card for the examination will be released on May 29, 2022. As per the schedule, the answer key will be released on June 13 after the exam, and the result will be declared on June 17, 2022. The counselling procedure would start on June 20 and continue until August 15, 2022. Candidates must note that the session 2022–2023 will begin on August 1, 2022.
