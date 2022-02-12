Last Updated:

UPJEE 2022 Exam: JEECUP Releases Uttar Pradesh JEE Schedule, Registration Begins On Feb 15

UPJEE 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) will be conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) on June 6, 2022

UPJEE 2022

UPJEE 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) will be conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh on June 6, 2022. Candidates must note that the application procedure will start on February 15 and continue till April 17. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examination by visiting the official website at jeecup.nic.in. The examination will begin on June 6 and end on June 12, 2022.

The form correction window will be activated from April 19 to April 22, and the admit card for the examination will be released on May 29, 2022. As per the schedule, the answer key will be released on June 13 after the exam, and the result will be declared on June 17, 2022. The counselling procedure would start on June 20 and continue until August 15, 2022. Candidates must note that the session 2022–2023 will begin on August 1, 2022.

UPJEE 2022: Check dates

  • Events
  • Date
  • Release of UPJEE 2022 application form

 
  • February 15, 2022

 
  • Last date to apply for JEECUP 2022

 
  • April 17, 2022

 
  • Application form correction

 
  • April 18 to 22, 2022

 
  • Issue of admit card

 
  • May 29, 2022

 
  • JEECUP exam date 2022

 
  • June 6 to 9 (Group A, E1 & E2)
  •  
  • June 10 (Group B, C, D, F, G, H, I & K)
  • June 11 and 12 (Group L)
  • JEECUP result

 
  • June 17, 2022

 
  • Commencement of counselling

 
  • June 20, 2022

 

 

Uttar Pradesh JEE: Here's how to register

  • Step 1: Candidates first need to visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Complete the registration process by filling in the required details.
  • Step 3: Fill out the application form.
  • Step 4: Upload the required documents.
  • Step 5: Pay application fees and take a printout of the document for future needs.

