UPJEE 2022: Registration Begins Today At Jeecup.nic.in, Here's How To Register

UPJEE registration 2022: The registrations for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. It is for the exam which will be conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh on June 6, 2022. As per schedule released by Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh the application procedure which will start on February 15 is scheduled to end on April 17, 2022.

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply once the link is activated on the official website at jeecup.nic.in on or before the deadline. Candidates must know that any applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted. The examination will begin on June 6 and end on June 12, 2022. The important dates as well as registration steps have been attached below.

UPJEE 2022: Check important dates here

Event Date Registration will begin on February 15, 2022 Deadline to register will end on April 17, 2022 The application correction window will be activated on April 18, 2022 Deadline to correct details mentioned in application April 22, 2022 Admit cards are scheduled to be released on May 29, 2022 Exam will begin on June 6, 2022 Exam will end on June 12, 2022 Answer key will be released on June 13, 2022 UPJEE 2022 Result will be released on June 17, 2022 Counselling process will begin on June 20, 2022

Uttar Pradesh JEE: Step by step guide for registration