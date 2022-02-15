UPJEE 2022: Registration Begins Today At Jeecup.nic.in, Here's How To Register

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
UPJEE registration 2022: The registrations for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. It is for the exam which will be conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh on June 6, 2022. As per schedule released by Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh the application procedure which will start on February 15 is scheduled to end on April 17, 2022.
Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply once the link is activated on the official website at jeecup.nic.in on or before the deadline. Candidates must know that any applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted. The examination will begin on June 6 and end on June 12, 2022. The important dates as well as registration steps have been attached below.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Registration will begin on
|
February 15, 2022
|
Deadline to register will end on
|
April 17, 2022
|
The application correction window will be activated on
|
April 18, 2022
|
Deadline to correct details mentioned in application
|
April 22, 2022
|
Admit cards are scheduled to be released on
|
May 29, 2022
|
Exam will begin on
|
June 6, 2022
|
Exam will end on
|
June 12, 2022
|
Answer key will be released on
|
June 13, 2022
|
UPJEE 2022 Result will be released on
|June 17, 2022
|
Counselling process will begin on
|
June 20, 2022