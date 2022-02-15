Last Updated:

UPJEE 2022: Registration Begins Today At Jeecup.nic.in, Here's How To Register

UPJEE 2022: Registration is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Interested candidates can follow these steps to get themselves registered.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Upjee 2022

Image: Shutterstock


UPJEE registration 2022: The registrations for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. It is for the exam which will be conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh on June 6, 2022. As per schedule released by Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh the application procedure which will start on February 15 is scheduled to end on April 17, 2022.

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply once the link is activated on the official website at jeecup.nic.in on or before the deadline. Candidates must know that any applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted. The examination will begin on June 6 and end on June 12, 2022. The important dates as well as registration steps have been attached below. 

UPJEE 2022: Check important dates here

Event

Date

Registration will begin on

February 15, 2022

Deadline to register will end on

April 17, 2022

The application correction window will be activated on

April 18, 2022

Deadline to correct details mentioned in application

April 22, 2022

Admit cards are scheduled to be released on

May 29, 2022

Exam will begin on

June 6, 2022

Exam will end on

June 12, 2022

Answer key will be released on

June 13, 2022

UPJEE 2022 Result will be released on

 June 17, 2022

Counselling process will begin on

June 20, 2022

Uttar Pradesh JEE: Step by step guide for registration 

  • Step 1: In the first step, interested and eligible candidates will have to go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to look for the relevant link 
  • Step 3: Complete the registration process by filling in the required details.
  • Step 4: Fill out the application form and also upload the required documents.
  • Step 5: Pay application fees and take a printout of the submission page for future needs
READ | JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Entrance exam syllabus revised, check highlights here
READ | JEE toppers from FIITJEE share success story in exam; Opine to have 'far-sighted goals'
READ | UPJEE 2022 Exam: JEECUP releases Uttar Pradesh JEE schedule, registration begins on Feb 15
READ | JEE Main 2022 Exam date likely to be released soon; Check how to apply
READ | JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay launches exam website; check details here
Tags: Upjee 2022, JEECUP, UPJEE registration 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND