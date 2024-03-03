Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 11:30 IST
UPJEE 2024 registration deadline extended till March 4; Here's direct link to apply for JEECUP exam
The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the registration deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the registration deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination till Mmarch 4. Earlier, the deadline was February 29. Aspiring candidates aiming for admissions into Polytechnic institutes across the state must complete and submit their application forms for the entrance examination on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
How to Apply for JEECUP 2024: UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam
- Visit the official website of UPJEE at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
- Click on the "New Candidate Registration" link provided on the homepage.
- Enter the required details and submit the form.
- Upon submission, your login credentials will be generated. Log in to your account and proceed to fill the application form.
- Complete the application form, pay the requisite application fee, upload necessary documents, and submit the form.
- Download the confirmation page and retain a copy for future reference.
The application window for UP Polytechnic entrance examination commenced on January 8, providing candidates with ample time to register for the coveted exam. Scheduled to take place from March 16 to March 22, 2024, the UP Polytechnic entrance examination holds significant importance for students aspiring to pursue technical education in various fields.
Candidates eagerly awaiting their exam schedule can anticipate the release of admit cards on March 10. The admit card will contain crucial information such as the exact date, time, and reporting time for the examination, along with other essential details.
Following the examination, the answer keys will be published on the website on March 27, allowing candidates to verify their responses. Any discrepancies can be addressed through objections to the preliminary answer key, with the deadline for submissions set for March 30.
The eagerly awaited UPJEE results will be officially declared on April 8, marking the culmination of the examination cycle.
For further information and updates regarding the examination, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Published March 3rd, 2024 at 11:30 IST
