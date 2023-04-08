Shun Social Media, Don't Count Study Hours: UPPSC Exam Topper's Mantra For Success

Nagla Rami, a nondescript village tucked away in Etmadpur block of Agra district, is soaked in festivities with one of its residents topping the UPPSC exam and people from nearby villages queueing up to click selfies with her amid distribution of laddus and playing of brass bands.

Twenty-six-year-old Divya Sikarwar secured first rank in the Uttar Pradesh Union Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exam 2022, the result of which was announced on Friday. She cleared the exam on her third attempt.

The eldest of three children of Rajpal Sikarwar, who took up farming after retiring from the BSF, and Saroj Devi, a homemaker, Divya Sikarwar said her mother was the "main source of inspiration" who kept motivating her.

"I would give credit for my success to my mother who supported me at every stage despite the various problems I faced. My father too motivated me. When I could not clear the exam twice, he encouraged me to keep trying," Sikarwar told PTI.

"Firm determination is a must to reach your goal whether you are from a rural or urban background," she said while happily obliging people requesting for selfies.

Taking about her mantra for success, she said, "Keeping away from all social media platforms, focused study and never counting hours while studying is a must." An M.Sc from St John's College in Agra, Sikarwar said she started preparing for the UPPSC exam while in college.

"I studied at home while taking help from online classes for my subject sociology. I never counted the hours while studying. I also took the help of NCERT textbooks," she said.

In her first attempt in 2020, Sikarwar cracked the preliminary exam, but could not clear the main exam. In her second attempt the following year, she was not shortlisted after the interview.

"I continued to study hard but never thought that I would secure the first rank," she said with a smile.

"I want youngsters, especially girls from rural backgrounds, to believe that anything can be achieved if you have a firm determination because your background does not matter. You will face obstacles but don't quit and continue working hard till you reach your goal," she said.

According to Sikarwar's father, she was given the choice of going to either Delhi or Prayagraj to better prepare for the exam, but she chose to stay put in the village.

"She has made all of us proud," he said.

Arvind Kumar, who taught Mathematics to Sikarwar in class 12 at Shrimati Vimla Devi Inter School in Kuberpur, said she was a "brilliant student" and an introvert.

Meanwhile, Mathura resident Amit Pathak, who secured fourth rank, dedicated his achievement to his family members and said he would continue to study as he wants to become an IAS officer.

Aishwarya Dubey, a resident of Agra who got ninth rank, said studying eight to nine hours everyday and staying away from social media are needed to clear the exam.

"My family and teachers have supported me to achieve this goal. I would suggest youngsters study NCERT textbooks to strengthen their basic concepts," Subey said.