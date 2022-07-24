UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for Staff Nurse (Male) Main examination 2022. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. In order to download the same, eligible students should be ready with their application number and password.

The hall tickets have been released for UPPSC Staff Nurse Main examination which will be conducted on August 4, 2022. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 9: 30 am to 12: 30 noon. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 558 posts of Staff Nurse (Male) in the Medical Education and Training Deptt. UP and Medical and Health services Deptt will be filled.

Candidates should note that the Commission will upload the Cut off marks/marks obtained by the candidates in the exam on its official website after releasing the final result for the Staff Nurse Male posts.

UPPSC admit Card: Follow these steps to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO.A-1/E-1/2022, STAFF NURSE (MALE)(MAINS) EXAM-2017 RE-ADVERTISEMENT YEAR-2022”

Step 3: Candidates will then have to key in their registration details like DOB, and Gender

Step 4: Download UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam Admit Card 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Here is how to download UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims Result 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website of the UPPSC - www.uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link- Mark sheet RESULT OF ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2022, STAFF NURSE (MALE) EXAM-2017 (READVERTISEMENT YEAR-2022)' available on the homepage of the website

Step 3: You will get the PDF of the UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2022 in a new window

Step 4: Download and take a print out of UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2022 for future reference

According to the Preliminary result, a total of 1,025 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination. For more details, check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.