UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Image: Unsplash
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for Staff Nurse (Male) Main examination 2022. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. In order to download the same, eligible students should be ready with their application number and password.
The hall tickets have been released for UPPSC Staff Nurse Main examination which will be conducted on August 4, 2022. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 9: 30 am to 12: 30 noon. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 558 posts of Staff Nurse (Male) in the Medical Education and Training Deptt. UP and Medical and Health services Deptt will be filled.
Candidates should note that the Commission will upload the Cut off marks/marks obtained by the candidates in the exam on its official website after releasing the final result for the Staff Nurse Male posts.
According to the Preliminary result, a total of 1,025 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination. For more details, check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.