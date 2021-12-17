UPSC CSE Main 2021 Specimen Question And Answer Booklet Out; Check Direct Link

The specimen question and answer booklets (QCAB) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2021 have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC civil service main examinations will be conducted on January 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2022. The specimen question paper released by UPSC would help students prepare for the examination in a more effective manner. Candidates can download the specimen question and answer booklets (QCAB) by visiting the official website or clicking on the direct links given below. The admit card for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main 2021 was released on December 15, 2021. Check key details below.

UPSC CSE Main Direct Link

Question Paper and Answer Booklet English / Indian Language ( CLICK HERE )

) Question Paper and Answer Booklet Essay ( CLICK HERE )

) Question Paper and Answer Booklet General Studies – I ( CLICK HERE )

) Question Paper and Answer Booklet Public Administration / Optional ( CLICK HERE )

) Official Notice ( CLICK HERE )

) Official Site (CLICK HERE)

UPSC CSE Main 2021 specimen question: Here's how candidates can access the booklets

STEP 1. To download the specimen question and answer booklets (QCAB), candidates need to visit the official website of UPSC (upsc.gov.in/).

Step 2. Then, click on the "Examination" option available on the homepage.

STEP 3. Now, candidates need to click on "Specimen Question and Answer Booklet (QCAB)".

STEP 4. Automatically, a page would open containing "Specimen Question and Answer Booklet (QCAB)".

STEP 5. Now, select the subjects given beside the Civil Services (Main) Examination title.

Step 6. It is recommended that candidates download the booklets for further practice.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative Image