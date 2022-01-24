UPSC Engineering Services Prelims Exam Dates Released; Check How To Download Admit Card

UPSC ESE Prelims: The Union Public Service Commission has announced the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 Time Table (Stage-I). Candidates who have registered their names for the examination are advised to visit the official website and download the Time Table Notice PDF.

UPSC ESE Prelims: The Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 will be conducted on February 20, 2022. The examination will be held in two different shifts: the first shift will start at 10 AM and end at 12 PM, and the second shift will start at 2:00 PM and end at 5:00 PM. The admit card for the examination will be issued three weeks before the commencement of the examination. Admit card will be made available on the UPSC website - www.upsc.gov.in for downloading by candidates.

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2022 Schedule

UPSC ESE 2022 Branch Code

UPSC ESE Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the UPSC ESE Admit Card candidates need to visit the official site of the UPSC website.

Step 2: Then, select the required notification on the home page.

Step 3: Fill out the required details in the login section.

Step 4: The admission card will now appear on the screen.

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates must download and take a printout of the admit card for future use.

Image: Unsplash, Representative