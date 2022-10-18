UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023 Schedule Released; Check Important Dates Here

The examination schedule for the Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2023 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today. All those candidates who are going to appear in the exam can check and download the timetable by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment, a total of 327 vacancies will be filled through the exam.

The UPSC ESE prelims 2023 will be conducted on February 19 (Sunday), 2023. The exam will be in two sessions: The first shift will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Along with the timetable, the Commission has also released the Code numbers for various disciplines- Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Elec & Telecom Engineering. As per the official notice, the admit card for the same will be released three weeks before the date of the exam. Through this recruitment drive, various posts will be filled in the department that includes Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics, and Telecommunication Engineering.

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam Schedule

Time Subject Marks 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon GENERAL STUDIES AND ENGINEERING APTITUDE PAPER (PAPER-I)

200 Marks 2.00 to 5.00 PM CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONICS & TELECOM. ENGG. (DISCIPLINE- SPECIFIC PAPER) (PAPER-II)

300 Marks

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023 timetable: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023 time table, candidates are reqiored to visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023 timetable link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the appropriate link.

Step 4: Download the page and take a hard copy of the same for further need.

