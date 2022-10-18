UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023 Schedule Released; Check Important Dates Here

Quick links:
The examination schedule for the Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2023 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today. All those candidates who are going to appear in the exam can check and download the timetable by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment, a total of 327 vacancies will be filled through the exam.
The UPSC ESE prelims 2023 will be conducted on February 19 (Sunday), 2023. The exam will be in two sessions: The first shift will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Along with the timetable, the Commission has also released the Code numbers for various disciplines- Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Elec & Telecom Engineering. As per the official notice, the admit card for the same will be released three weeks before the date of the exam. Through this recruitment drive, various posts will be filled in the department that includes Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics, and Telecommunication Engineering.
