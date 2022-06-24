UPSC IES, ISS 2022 Exam Begins Today, Check Exam-day Guidelines Here

Union Public Service Commission, Indian Economic Services, and Indian Statistical Services or UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2022 is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 24, 2022. Registered candidates who will be taking the exam today are advised to go through the exam day guidelines mentioned below. The admit cards can also be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2022 will be conducted in offline mode at various centres across India. This is for the recruitment of candidates for 24 vacancies in IES and 29 in ISS. List of important dates has also been attached.

UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2022: Check exam day guidelines here

Registered candidates should not forget to carry their UPSC IES, ISS admit card 2022 to the exam hall on the main day. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exam.

Along with admit card, they should also carry a valid ID proof and passport size photo to the exam hall

Candidates are advised to reach the exam hall at least an hour prior to the commencement of exam

UPSC IES, ISS candidates must refrain from carrying any electronic devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth etc., inside the exam

They will have to follow COVID-19 safety protocols by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing

UPSC ISS, IES 2022: Check selection criteria

The Commission will shortlist candidates for the Indian Economic/Statistical Services based on a written exam and personality test. The written exam will be conducted for a total of 1000 marks. The personality test will carry a maximum of 200 marks.

UPSC IES, ISS 2022: Check important dates here

UPSC ISS notification and UPSC IES notification were released on April 6, 2022

Registration for the same started on April 6, 2022

The deadline to apply ended on April 26, 2022

Admit cards have been released on June 3, 2022

I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination 2022 will end on June 26, 2022

UPSC IES ISS 2022 admit card: Follow these steps to download hall tickets