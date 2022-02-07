UPSC IFS Main Exam Admit Cards 2021 Out Now, Here’s Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

UPSC IFS Admit Card: The e-admit cards for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) (Main) examination has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, February 7, 2022. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can visit the UPSC website at www.upsc.gov.in and download the admit cards. Candidates can download it on or before March 6, 2022.

According to the official notice, candidates need to bring the printout of the admit card along with an original photo ID card to get entry into the exam hall. Otherwise, they will not get entry into the exam hall. See below for instructions on how to obtain your admit card.

To download UPSC IFS Main Exam Admit Card - Click here.

Here's how to download IFS (Main) exam 2021 Admit Cards

Candidates must go to the UPSC website, www.upsc.gov.in, to download their IFS Main exam admit card.

Then, on the homepage, click on the option that says "E-admit card: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2021."

A new page will open where candidates need to click on the appropriate link.

Click the "Click Here" link under "To download the e-admit card."

Then, carefully read the instructions and press the "Yes" button.

To log in, enter your Registration ID or Roll Number.

The IFS (Main) Exam 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen, and candidates can download and print it.

