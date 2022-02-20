Last Updated:

UPSC IFS Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 151 Forest Services Posts; Check Direct Link Here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Indian Forest Service Examination online application procedure to end on February 22, 2022. Here's the direct link to apply.

UPSC

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Indian Forest Service Examination online application procedure will soon come to an end. A total of 151 posts will be filled through this exam. All those candidates who wish to appear for UPSC IFS 2022 are advised to submit their applications before February 22, 2022. 

Candidates need to first clear the Civil Services Preliminary Examination, which will be held on June 5, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for UPSC IFS 2022 must apply by visiting the official website - @upsc.gov.in. Check key details below. 

Here's the direct link to apply - Click here

UPSC IFS Recruitment Notification 2022 | Eligibility Criteria

  • To apply for the post, the candidate must have a Bachelor's degree with at least one of the subjects, namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, and Zoology, or a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture, Forestry, or Engineering from any of the universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India. Candidates aged between 21 and 32 years are eligible to apply for posts.

UPSC IFS Notification 2022: Here's how to apply for Forest Services Exam

  • Step 1: To apply for the Forest Services Exam, candidates need to visit the official website - @upsc.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.
  • Step 3: Then, fill in the required details
  • Step 4: Pay the application fees
  • Step 5: Take a printout of the document for future needs.

