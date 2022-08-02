UPSC Mains 2022 Schedule Released At Upsc.gov.in; Check Exam Dates Here

Quick links:
UPSC Mains 2022: Union Public Service Commission has released the schedule for UPSC Mains 2022. The complete schedule has been uploaded to the official website. UPSC Civil Services Mains exam will begin on September 16, 2022. The last exam will be conducted on September 25, 2022. For more details, concerned candidates can go to the official website - upsc.gov.in.
To be noted that the Mains is the second level of recruitment. Therefore only those candidates who cleared the prelims exam are eligible to take the main exam. All those who get selected at this stage will then have to appear for the Interview round as well.
Date
|Forenoon Session (9 AM to 12 noon)
Afternoon Session (2 PM to 5 PM)
16.09.2022
|Paper-I Essay
No Paper
17.09.2022
|Paper-II General Studies-I
Paper-III General Studies-II
18.09.2022
|Paper-IV General Studies-III
Paper-V General Studies-IV
24.09.2022
|Paper-A Indian Language
Paper-B English
25.09.2022
|Paper-VI Optional Subject-Paper-1
Paper-VII Optional Subject-Paper-2
As of now, the admit card release date has not been announced yet. However, once released, it would be available on the official website. For being updated, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.
