UPSC Mains 2022 Schedule Released At Upsc.gov.in; Check Exam Dates Here

UPSC Mains 2022 schedule has been released on the official website upsc.gov.in. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Ruchika Kumari
UPSC

UPSC Mains 2022: Union Public Service Commission has released the schedule for UPSC Mains 2022. The complete schedule has been uploaded to the official website. UPSC Civil Services Mains exam will begin on September 16, 2022. The last exam will be conducted on September 25, 2022. For more details, concerned candidates can go to the official website - upsc.gov.in.

To be noted that the Mains is the second level of recruitment. Therefore only those candidates who cleared the prelims exam are eligible to take the main exam. All those who get selected at this stage will then have to appear for the Interview round as well.

UPSC Mains 2022: Check complete schedule here

Date

 Forenoon Session (9 AM to 12 noon)

Afternoon Session (2 PM to 5 PM)

16.09.2022

 Paper-I Essay

No Paper

17.09.2022

 Paper-II General Studies-I

Paper-III General Studies-II

18.09.2022

 Paper-IV General Studies-III

Paper-V General Studies-IV

24.09.2022

 Paper-A Indian Language

Paper-B English

25.09.2022

 Paper-VI Optional Subject-Paper-1

Paper-VII Optional Subject-Paper-2

Here is how to check UPSC Mains 2022 schedule

  • Step 1: Eligible candidates who took the exam should go to the official website upsc.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should go to whats new section.
  • Step 3: Then they should click on "Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022".
  • Step 4: In the next step, they will have to click on 'Examination Time Table'.
  • Step 5: The time table will be displayed on screen.
  • Step 6: Go through the same and download it.

As of now, the admit card release date has not been announced yet. However, once released, it would be available on the official website. For being updated, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

