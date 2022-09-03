UPSC NDA 2022 Exam On September 4; Check Guidelines, Exam Timings & Other Key Details

UPSC NDA 2022: The Union Public Service Commission is all set to conduct the UPSC NDA Exam 2022 on September 4, 2022. The exam will be conducted for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy on the same day. According to the official notice, the examination will be held in two different shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am onwards, and the second shift will be held from 2 pm onwards. All those candidates who will appear for the examination will have to follow certain guidelines that have been issued by the UPSC.

UPSC NDA 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates will not be allowed to appear in the examination without an admit card.

The UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 exam is an objective exam that will be conducted in offline mode.

Candidates will not be allowed to appear at the examination centre unless it is the one that is mentioned on the e-admit card.

Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates.

Candidates without masks or facial coverings will not be allowed entry into the venue.

Candidates will have to practise social distancing as well as personal hygiene inside the exam halls.

Aspirants can carry their own hand sanitiser in transparent bottles.

Mobile phones, pagers, or any electronic device, or storage media like pen drives, smart watches, etc., or cameras or Bluetooth devices are banned inside the examination hall.

About Exam

The exam will comprise two Papers: Mathematics (Paper-1) and General Ability Test (Paper-2).

There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers.

The duration of both the examinations will be 2 Hours & 30 Minutes.

The paper will comprise questions from subjects like Mathematics, General Ability Test and English + General Knowledge.

