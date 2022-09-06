UPSC NDA & NA, CDS 2 2022: Question Papers Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

UPSC NDA & NA, CDS 2 2022: The question papers of the second phase of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy, and Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination 2022 have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download the question paper by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. To download the question paper, candidates are not required to enter their login credentials.

The UPSC conducted the NDA, NA 2, and CDS 2 Examinations on September 4, 2022, at various test centres across the nation, and now the question paper for the same examination has been released. Candidates can follow the below given step-by-step process to download the UPSC NDA & NA, CDS 2 Question Paper. Check key details below.

Here's how to get UPSC NDA and NA, CDS 2 2022 exam papers

Step 1: To download the UPSC NDA & NA, CDS-2 2022 question papers, candidates must go to the UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the Active Examinations page.

Step 3: Candidates then need to open the "National Defense Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022," or "Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022," as required.

Step 4: Candidates need to select the question paper they want to download.

Step 5: Then, click on that particular question, and automatically, a PDF file will be downloaded on the device.

Step 6: Also, candidates can take a printout of the document for future needs.

Here's direct link to download the UPSC CDS 2 question papers 2022 - Click here

Here's direct link to download the UPSC NA & NA 2 question papers 2022 - Click here

